The Great Colleges to Work For program announced Ozark Technical Community College has been named to their list of best colleges.
The results of a survey announced Sept. 13 in the Chronicle of Higher Education is based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. OTC was named in the category of large institutions (10,000 or more students) and was honored based on their “best practices and policies.”
“When employees have pride in their institution and the college’s mission, it shows,” Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor, said in a statement. “Our people make OTC a great place to work. I’ve known it from the time I arrived 15 years ago, but to get third-party validation about the college’s positive culture is gratifying.”
OTC is one of 42 colleges nationwide to be named to the “honor roll” for earning special recognition in eight of 10 categories:
-Job satisfaction and support
-Professional development
-Mission and pride
-Supervisor/department chair effectiveness
-Confidence in senior leadership
-Faculty and staff well being
-Faculty experience
-Diversity, inclusion and belonging
“At Table Rock, we’re a small campus and a tight-knit community,” Dr. Rob Griffith, OTC Table Rock president, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Many of our part-time faculty members teach one class a day but spend the bulk of their day on-campus helping students and conferring with colleagues. That behavior reflects the pride we feel in our work at OTC Table Rock.”
The survey consisted of a two-part process: an institution questionnaire focusing on employment data and workplace policies; and a survey given to faculty, administrators, and staff.
The primary factor in the award process is the employee feedback.
