Moms for America announced they will be honoring a television and movie star known for his bold stand for family and faith.
The group will be honoring actor Kirk Cameron as part of their Legacy Awards Gala on March 24, at Chateau on the Lake in Branson.
“We’re thrilled to be honoring Kirk Cameron, a true champion for families and freedom,” Moms For America Founder Kimberly Fletcher said in a statement. “Our founding values are under assault. It’s vital that parents take a stand against the indoctrination of our children and reassert our role as their primary teachers and caretakers.”
Cameron will be honored alongside other men and women Moms for America said have “promoted and advanced our American values and Legacy of Liberty.”
The program will be hosted by radio host and actress Sam Sorbo. Two U.S. Congressmen are also scheduled to appear: 4th District Rep. Mark Alford, and 7th District Rep. Eric Burlison, whose district includes the Branson area.
Pierce Arrow will perform during the program.
A VIP reception begins at 5:30, with a general reception starting at 6 p.m., with the dinner and program beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $75. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $1,500. Information about the event or to order tickets, visit legacy-gala.us.
