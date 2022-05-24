CoxHealth, the parent company of Cox Medical Center Branson, has been named one of the best places to work in healthcare for the second straight year by Modern Healthcare.
The Best Places to Work program is intended to highlight health care organizations who work to “continually improve” work environments for staff and “increase employee engagement” in the company’s growth. Organizations are also judged on employee retention rates, employee satisfaction, and innovation in the workplace.
“CoxHealth’s 12,500-plus employees are crucial to our mission, and we are honored to be recognized for our work in creating a culture which supports and appreciates our staff,” Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of Human Resources at CoxHealth, said in a press statement. “We join our teams in celebrating this award. Even more than awards, though, we take pride in the employees who support our organization and our patients by dedicating themselves to our mission through years-long careers here at CoxHealth.”
CoxHealth ranked 69th in the list of 150 employers in 2021, and will find out their 2022 ranking at an awards gala in September.
The Modern Healthcare evaluation includes work without an outside firm, Best Companies Group, which undertakes an extensive survey of current employees which factors into the final decision.
“I am enormously grateful for our staff who have served their community with courage and grace in the face of this pandemic,” Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said in the statement. “I believe the credit for this recognition rests squarely on the shoulders of our frontline leaders. They have worked to exhaustion and with unyielding resolve to support and protect our staff, as our staff has done the same for our community.”
The final list with rankings will be published in Modern Healthcare magazine on Oct. 3, 2022.
