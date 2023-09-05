One of the area’s beloved performers is heading a team of musical real estate agents opening a new office in downtown Branson of a Poplar Bluff based real estate company.
Billy Yates, producer of Billy Yates’ Songwriters in the Round and writer of the 1993 CMA Vocal Event of the Year “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” is a key agent for the Branson branch of PB Realty. The office opened Friday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in their newly renovated offices.
“I started doing real estate about two and a half years ago when COVID hit,” Yates said. “There weren’t any shows, and not much going on that way. So I got my license and I didn’t know what I was going to do with it at that point. Then I got aligned with Nathan Maurer and PB Realty as a broker, and we started talking about Branson.”
It turned out Maurer had a history in Branson.
“As a kid, he did the landscaping at Shoji’s Theatre,” Yates said. “Then he went on and he’s done great things in real estate. He said he wanted an office in Branson and asked if I would head something up. Of course, I did shows here for so long I fell in love with the place and so I had to say yes to that.”
Yates isn’t the only Branson performer who is part of the PB Realty office. In addition to working with his wife, Nancy, Yates is teaming up with Branson fiddle legend Wayne Massengale, drummer Garrett Massengale, and Vocalist Nadia Yates.
He said they’ll be focusing on all kinds of real estate.
“We kind of specialize in lakefront, a lot more high end properties,” Yates said. “But we have a great back office to get things done for people. Our social media reach is also a plus for customers because of our musical background. We can put a property on our social media pages and get it in front of more people. The more people who see it, the more likely someone will call and say they want it. We can do that for people.”
Yates said this gives him a chance to come home and spend time with a lot of his friends, which might include a few shows in the future.
“I think [I may do some performances], but I’m really excited for Wayne, Garrett, and the Massengale family doing their show at Wrangler’s. I’ll do something here, though. It’s too obvious not to!”
Wayne Massengale said he’s happy to be part of the team.
“This office is like a burst of energy,” Massengale said. “This has been something that has been building up for a long time. We’ve been waiting for this day for a few months, and now it’s finally here, and I’m tickled to death to be part of it with Billy, but mostly for being able to do this with my son.
“I’ve been here 42 years, and this is the only place my son has lived. We love the area, we love the people, and we’re eager to get more people to learn about the beauty of the Ozarks. Get some more neighbors around here!”
Several local leaders joined Yates and his team for the opening event including Branson Mayor Larry Milton.
“I’ve known Billy Yates for many years,” Milton said. “He has character, he has the highest integrity, he is a great name in Branson. This new chapter in his life is just destined for success.”
The agency’s office is located at 111 East Main Street in Downtown Branson. Information about properties with PB Realty is available online at pbrproperties.com.
