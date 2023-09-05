Billy Yates Larry Milton New Real Estate Office.jpg

Award Winning artist Billy Yates (left, in hat) celebrates the opening of his real estate office with Branson Mayor Larry Milton and other dignitaries.

One of the area’s beloved performers is heading a team of musical real estate agents opening a new office in downtown Branson of a Poplar Bluff based real estate company.

Billy Yates, producer of Billy Yates’ Songwriters in the Round and writer of the 1993 CMA Vocal Event of the Year “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” is a key agent for the Branson branch of PB Realty. The office opened Friday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in their newly renovated offices.

Billy Yates (in hat) and his team at PB Realty in downtown Branson celebrating the opening of their new office.

