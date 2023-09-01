Branson Fire Rescue had multiple vehicles stationed at the former Coleman Outlet location on Gretna Road on Wednesday, Aug. 30, but they weren’t putting out a fire.
The firefighters were breaching doors and breaking through walls as part of a training exercise the department does not normally get to do. A new business, RISE Play Park, is preparing to renovate the space for a fall opening, and the remodeling would require the demolition of several walls. The new business’s owner saw the situation as an opportunity to help Branson’s bravest.
“Today we are demolishing walls for our children’s play park,” RISE Co-Owner Sabrina King said. “I’m really excited about it because this is what gets everything started for our business. I work with one of the firefighters and he asked if they could come in and use us for their training, and I’m excited because we have some big walls for them and some doors for them to breach.”
King and her husband are co-owners of Crossfit Branson, and one of their coaches is a firefighter.
“It’s way cooler to have them do the demolition than me with a sledgehammer,” King said. “I appreciate our firefighters, our police officers, and our first responders. If I can help in some small way, I want to be able to do that.”
The training for the firefighters was rare and unique in that they were training in a building where they did not know the makeup of the inside of the walls and the structure of the walls. Branson Fire Rescue Division Chief for Training and Safety Mike Novak said when they build walls for their own training, the firefighters know where the studs are in the walls and other key pieces of information, which they will not have available in a strange building.
“It’s very important for our guys to understand building construction and when our guys get an opportunity like this, it’s rare,” Novak said. “When they get a chance to go through a sheetrock wall and see what a building’s constructed of, and how to get through it, it’s really a quality training.”
Novak said the training is important because when firefighters enter a building through a door or window, that same access point may not be available for exit.
“They may need to gain access through a wall or some other area that’s not the way they entered the structure,” Novak said. “This is critical for firefighter safety. When they can’t get the traditional way of entering or exiting the building, they can go through a wall.”
Novak said the training is also fun for the firefighters because it’s so unique.
“People don’t usually like us doing these kinds of things so when we have an opportunity like this, it’s a great advantage for our firefighters to be able to do it,” Novak said. “It’s real hands-on work, but this type of training is a lot of fun. We don’t always get a chance to tear things up, but to be able to get in a building and put our tools to work, it puts a smile on a firefighter’s face.”
RISE Play Park will be for kids up to 10 years old and feature imagination stations that look like grocery stores, or pizza parlors, where the kids can imagine themselves in an adult role. They hope to be able to open this fall.
