Branson Firefighter Training All Through Wall.jpg

All four Branson firefighters after breaking through a wall during a training exercise.

 Photo by Jason Wert

Branson Fire Rescue had multiple vehicles stationed at the former Coleman Outlet location on Gretna Road on Wednesday, Aug. 30, but they weren’t putting out a fire.

The firefighters were breaching doors and breaking through walls as part of a training exercise the department does not normally get to do. A new business, RISE Play Park, is preparing to renovate the space for a fall opening, and the remodeling would require the demolition of several walls. The new business’s owner saw the situation as an opportunity to help Branson’s bravest.

Branson Firefighter Training.jpg

Branson firefighters practiced rescuing fellow firefighters during a training exercise.
Branson Firefighter Breaking Through Wall.jpg

A Branson firefighter breaks through a wall as part of a training exercise in the former Coleman Outlet store on Gretna Road in Branson.
Branson Firefighters Breaching Door 1.jpg

Branson firefighters practice breaching a door at the former Coleman Outlet location on Gretna Road.

