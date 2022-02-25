One of Branson’s biggest entertainers had a special honor bestowed upon him for an act of selflessness during a recent winter storm.
Dominic Haygood was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught” award for the month of February at the Feb. 22, 2022 meeting of the Branson Board of Aldermen. The award is given monthly to a citizen, nominated by a member of the public, who has done an act of kindness for a person or the community without seeking recognition.
Haygood told the Branson Tri-Lakes News there was no real reason for him to have been in the place he was on the snowy and windy day.
“It was snowing and I’m not sure why I was driving; I think I was going to the grocery store,” Haygood said. “She was trying to get off the off-ramp on 248. As I passed, I could see she was really distressed. She had almost gotten hit.
She worked at Mercy and they needed her for some reason, so she had to get to the hospital.
“So I parked my car, got into her car, and worked it up the hill. When I got to the top of the hill, she was clearly too shaken to continue to drive, so I drove her the few miles it was to get her to Mercy. She gave me a blanket and I wrapped up and ran back to my car.”
Karen Collins, the woman helped by Haygood, said at the alderman meeting she works at the Heart Center and has worked there for 15 years. She said that she drives in every day from Lead Hill, Arkansas and doesn’t have any relatives locally who could have helped her.
“He was so kind and helpful,” Collins said. “I kept telling him it was OK to pull over but he wanted to make sure I made it safe to work. I’m so thankful.”
Haygood said he doesn’t know how the word of his good need made it to city hall because he only told his wife when he came home.
“The weather was so bad, nobody knew what was going on, so I didn’t expect [the city’s award]!,” Haygood said. “I think I mentioned it to my wife as to why I was late getting home but you never expect to receive a reward.”
Haygood said the situation was an example of an opportunity God can provide to help those in need if you’re willing to be a servant.
“God will bring moments in your life where you can have opportunities to bless people, or change people, or just show them they’re seen and they’re valuable,” Haygood said. “A lot of people will second guess themselves in the moment and think ‘maybe it won’t be well received’ or ‘I can’t give a homeless guy money or he’ll use it on drugs’, we rationalize our way out of these things.”
Haygood said he routinely performs acts of random kindness because he made it a part of his daily life as a teen.
“I made it a habit when I was 18 or 19-years-old to always try,” Haygood said. “Even if it doesn’t work out, it’s OK, because I did the right thing and my heart was in the right place. The results aren’t part of the equation. You do your best, and if God decides to bless someone, great, but if not, it’s no loss to you because you did your best.”
Haygood said he hopes if he were ever in a position of great need, someone would do something kind for him, believing you get back the goodness you give out into the world.
“I remember a guy a few years ago in front of Walgreens behind our theater when it was about five degrees outside,” Haygood said. “He had gotten evicted and didn’t have a place to stay. The boys and I got together and put him up in a weekly rental hotel down the strip. After all, what good are we as humans if we don’t take care of each other in our worst times?”
The city’s “You’ve Been Caught” award is based on nominations from the public which can be submitted through the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.