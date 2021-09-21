The Western Taney County Fire Protection District were called out to a burning car near gas pumps at the Rapid Roberts location on Laurel Road in Ridgedale on Friday, Sept. 17.
Two engines, a tanker, and two chiefs were dispatched to the fire. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the vehicle was only 40 feet away from the gas pumps.
“The first engine company on scene, Engine 122, found the car to be 40 feet away from the gas pumps, so they did an aggressive attack on the car fire to bring it under control,” Assistant Chief Chris Bird told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
There was no damage to the Rapid Roberts gas pumps.
Bird said the cause of the car fire has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.