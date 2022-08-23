A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street.
Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
Erin and Jeff Renner say the new business is entirely a God thing.
“I had been working at College of the Ozarks for the last six years,” Erin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “A year ago I opened up a small business selling cookies at farmer’s markets. It kind of exploded. So we were working eight hours a day, and then we would come home and bake seven or eight hours a night.”
She said after a few months of working 16 hours days, the couple decided they either had to give up the bakery or resign from College of the Ozarks and pursue the cookie business full time.
“We took a week, we prayed about it, and we felt the Lord told us to quit [C of O],” Erin said. “Then we started looking for a house in this crazy housing market, wasn’t finding anything, it was crazy. Then out of the blue the owner of Scoops called us and said his daughter had been running the store and didn’t want to any longer, and he and his wife were praying about what to do, and felt led to offer the space to us.”
She said the ironic thing is she had been stopping at the location of the store for years, thinking how wonderful it would be to open a cookie shop in the location.
“Long story short, a day later we found a house which had a full commercial kitchen and all the items we would need in this kitchen,” Erin said. “Within five days, we had a business, and a house, and totally set the place up.”
Boba Joe’s will have a special grand opening celebration through Labor Day weekend, with giveaways and other surprises starting at noon on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Discover more about Boba Joe’s on their Facebook page, facebook.com/bobajoesbranson.
