Faith Community Health started the new year by making all things new for their patients.
FCH’s Board of Directors announced they are naming 2022 a “Year of Jubilee” where they have forgiven past patient debt. In addition, they will be suspending all “penalty fees” for the year.
“The move to forgive all past debt underscores our mission to provide care, compassionate care for the community,” Tom Willcox, FCH board chair and pastor of First Presbyterian Church Branson, said in a statement.
FCH serves the working men and women in Stone and Taney counties who are not able to afford health insurance.
“Our board realized the disciplinary charge was preventing individuals from
reengaging with the clinic and causing further impact to their health and therefore
their quality of life,” Anne E. McGregor, Interim Executive Director of FCH, said in a press release. “We have seen time and again when men and women find an affordable, quality
home for their health and medication needs they are able to live life better; engaged in their families and communities.”
The ability for the charity to forgive the outstanding medical debt was due to a donation from Babette and Nolan Fogle, owners of Pasghetti’s.
“We admire the work of Faith Community Health, the gap they fill in our community is real and needed. I did not hesitate a moment when I understood what the ‘Year of Jubilee’ was,” Babette Fogle said in a statement.
If you would like more information about FCH’s services, contact them at 417-336-9355 or online at faithcommunityhealth.org.
