Branson’s Mayor announced he is closing a long time restaurant and selling his property located at Branson Landing.
Mayor Larry Milton and his wife Lianne have owned the property since 2012.
“Lianne and I have been blessed to serve our community and visitors through our ownership of The Paddlewheel and Main Street Marina during these past 11 years, and we are forever grateful to everyone who helped us make so many fantastic memories,” Milton said. “Most of all we are thankful for the excellent employees that we have had throughout the years, some of whom have been with us from the very start. We could not have sustained this business without their hard work and dedication.”
Milton opened a new commercial real estate venture earlier this year, and said the closure of the Paddlewheel and selling of the properties is simply a business decision.
“We felt this was the right time to move on to other endeavors, and does not in any way affect our service to the citizens and City of Branson,” Milton said. “I’m excited to continue serving our community through my work in commercial real estate and through my position as mayor of Branson. Branson has made some very exciting progress over the last three years, and we have a lot more work to do as we continue striving to keep Branson the best place to live, work and play in the United States.”
The Paddlewheel’s last day of operation will be Saturday, Sept. 2, with an official closing date of Sunday, Sept. 3.
Those interested in purchasing the property or the equipment of the Paddlewheel can reach out to Lianne Milton at lianne@mainstreetmarina.com. The property was listed on the real estate Multi-Listing Service at $4.75 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.