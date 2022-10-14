A local organization held an event for the 26th consecutive year, one they hope they won’t have to hold for 27 years.
The Crisis Center of Taney County held their 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence at the community center in Rockaway Beach on Monday, Oct. 3. The ceremony featured speakers, music, and a solemn remembrance of those who suffered serious injuries or died at the hands of an abuser.
“It’s troubling that an organization like the Taney County Crisis Center is needed,” Rockaway Beach Mayor Jim Harriger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have an organization that is nationally recognized for the work it does, and the care and compassion they show especially to women in crisis. May we get to the point where (Executive Director Becky Vermeire) doesn’t have a job anymore.”
Vermeire opened the event talking about the Center and their mission.
“We are providing a safe space for someone who is escaping an abusive situation,” Executive Director Becky Vermeire said. “I want to make it clear when someone comes to stay with us they’re escaping; you don’t just walk out of a violent home without consequences. When people come to stay with us, they find a safe harbor.”
She said she was feeling a little nostalgic at the event because of the milestone she passed in her career with the center.
“When I think about this being the 26th annual vigil, when I think about attending all of them, when I think about my 25th anniversary as Executive Director this year, I think of how far we’ve come,” Vermiere said. “When we first started at the Crisis Center, we had a double-wide trailer. We could house about eight people at a time. After a few weeks, we would see people return to an abusive situation because we weren’t doing enough.”
Vermeire said she was determined to define what enough would be and work to make services available to the people who needed it. It resulted in the path which led to where the Crisis Center is today, but Vermeire said it’s still not enough.
“What’s enough?” Vermeire said. “We offer 24 months of transitional housing to where someone can truly make change in their lives. They can truly access resources, they can truly find housing, stay long enough at the safety net of the crisis center to make changes. But it’s not enough, because today someone called our 24 hour hotline to say they needed a safe place, and we had to say ‘Sorry, we don’t have enough space.’”
Vermeire said they found a place for the caller to go, but the fact the Crisis Center couldn’t help themselves shows it’s still not enough.
Vermeire also said the legal system needs to take domestic violence much more seriously than it does now, especially in sentencing of abusers.
“Those people who are perpetuating abuse against their victims need to be held more accountable,” Vermeire said. “There needs to be a price you pay. There needs to be a penalty. It needs to hurt the abuser for their abuse.”
She also said aspects of the culture in music, film, and other media which glorify abuse only feed the cycle of abuse in making it appear abuse isn’t a serious problem.
The rest of the ceremony included keynote speaker Michelle Tieman sharing her story of escaping abuse and rebuilding a new life; music from Jessica Truslow; and the candlelight vigil where survivors shared stories of their overcoming abusive situations.
“The Crisis Center has helped so many people in our communities,” Branson Alderman Ruth Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News at the event. “They helped 1,215 people last year with only 10 employees. They do an amazing job and it’s too bad they don’t have three times the space to take in the people who need the center’s help.”
Donations to the center and information about their services is available online at taneycrisiscenter.org.
