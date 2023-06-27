Female gun enthusiasts from across the nation will come together in Branson from August 10 through 13, for the Armed Women of America National Conference & Leadership Summit.
The conference, which had previously only been held for chapter leadership, is being opened to the general public. The conference at the Branson Convention Center downtown will have special events for all skill levels and interests.
Responsible shooting classes will include sessions on Applied Fundamentals, Fundamentals of Defensive Shooting, Responses to Active Shooting situations, handgun skills, and more.
General sessions will talk about staying calm in crisis situations, appreciation and support for the military and first responders, industry expert panels, and more.
Industry leaders who will be presenting their wares to attendees include Ruger, Glock, Crossbreed Holsters, Walther, Gunsite Academy, Laser Ammo, Gun Tote’n Mamas, ErgoGrips, Walkers, MantisX, Premier Body Armor, OTIS Smart Gun Care, CoolFire Trainers, and Taurus USA.
“[We] are a non-profit organization with chapters across the country where women gather regularly to learn and grow in their abilities to handle firearms safely, responsibly, and competently,” Armed Women of America said in a press statement. “[We] offer a welcoming, non-intimidating place for women to learn more about topics including firearms safety, personal protection, concealed carry, mindset and so much more. The meetings offer classroom and range time, all under the guidance of certified women instructors who volunteer their time.”
More information about the conference can be found at awaconference.org.
