A man visiting Branson with his family has been arrested on child sex crime charges.
Lyndell Keith Marrs, of Tulsa, OK, is facing charges of incest and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy on a victim under 14 years old related to a Tuesday, May 30, incident at Palace View Resort in Branson.
According to court documents, the victim was left in the care of Marrs, who is the child’s grandfather. When the parents of the child returned to the condo, the victim told her mother Marrs had touched her inappropriately and refused to stop when she asked him to stop.
The victim then demonstrated to her mother the action taken by Marrs.
When police arrived, before he had been read his Miranda rights, Marrs told the police, “I’m a worthless piece of [profanity] and done something I shouldn’t have done.” Marrs invoked his Miranda rights, but then told police “Whatever I did, or did not do, my [victim] will not forget. My life will never be the same.”
If convicted on the incest charge, Marrs faces a maximum sentence of four years, but if convicted on the sodomy charge he could face life in prison.
Marrs is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail.
