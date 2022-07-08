The holiday weekend was full of fireworks and community togetherness. 

Landing Fireworks 3.jpg

Crowds waiting for the fireworks to start.
Branson Landing 2022 fireworks.jpg

Branson Landing's 15th Annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks lit up the sky in front of the Landing watershow area.
Landing fireworks 2.jpg

The crowds gathered for live music before the fireworks.
Branson Landing friewroks 2022 reanactors.jpg

Revolutionary reenactors gave a salute to our country after the fireworks.

The Branson Landing held their 15th Annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks featured live music by Dirty Saints & Damsel on Sunday, July 3. As night fell the fireworks display filled the skies over Lake Taneycomo. American Revolutionary reenact-ors were also on hand to help celebrate America’s Independence Day. Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow and Jeff Long, Branson Tri-Lakes News print sales, were on hand to enjoy the festivities with their families. 

1 Branson Landing 2022 4th of July fireworks.jpg

The Branson Landing held its 15th annual fireworks display.
Branson Landing 2022 night Fireworks.jpg

Branson Landing's 15th Annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks took place on Sunday, July 3.
Branson Landing Fireworks 1.jpg

Branson Landing firworks display 2022
Branson Landing fireworks 2022 (1).jpg

Fireworks at the Branson Landing's 15th Annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks.
Branson Landing fireworks 2022.jpg

Branson Landing firworks display 2022
Branson Landing Fireworks Jeffs.jpg

The fireworks lit up the sky at the Branson Landing.

Rockaway Beach hosted its 58th Annual Rockin’ Rockaway Beach 4th of July Celebration, on Monday, July 4. The celebration started at noon with vendors lining the streets of downtown Rockaway Beach. The fireworks lit up the night sky. 

Hollister Fireworks 2.jpg

Hollister's 69th Annual Fireworks display
Hollister Fireworks WTCFPD.jpg

Western Taney County Fire Protection District not only hand lit the fireworks but offered traditional Fourth of July food to visitors.
Hollister fireworks pass the boot.jpg

Hollister Alderman Don Jones was out amongst volunteers with the pass the boot campaign, which funds next years fireworks.
Hollister fireworks family.jpg

Families found their places for optimal viewing of the fireworks early in the day.
Hollister fireworks families.jpg

Families gathered in downtown Hollister to watch the fireworks.
Hollister fireworks crowds 2022.jpg

Crowds from all over the country gathered to watch the hand lit fireworks.
Hollister fireworks crowd 2jpg

The city of Hollister set out some family outdoor activities for residents at the Chad A. Fuaque Memorial Park.
Hollister fireworks crowds.jpg

Families gathered in Hollister to watch the annual fireworks display. Brian's Brain Freeze was there to offer a sweet treat to beat the heat.

Hollister held the last remaining hand-lit municipality fireworks display in Missouri on Monday, July 4. The 69th Annual Hollister Fireworks display featured $12,000 worth of fireworks. For the first time in the city’s history, the fireworks were purchased entirely through the annual donation campaign. Families from all over the community and all over the country, came out to downtown Hollister to watch as members of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District shot off the choreographed display from up on the hill. The firefighters also provided food at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park during the day before the fireworks were set off. 

Hollister fireworks 5.jpg

Hollister's 69th Annual Fireworks display featured $12,000 worth of fireworks.
Hollister fireworks 7.jpg

Hollister's 69th Annual Fireworks display lit up the Fourth of July.
Hollister fireworks 1.jpg

Hollister's 69th Annual Fireworks display
Hollister fireworks 9.jpg

The 69th Annual Fireworks Display in Hollister has become a long area tradition.

 

