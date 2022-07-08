The holiday weekend was full of fireworks and community togetherness.
The Branson Landing held their 15th Annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks featured live music by Dirty Saints & Damsel on Sunday, July 3. As night fell the fireworks display filled the skies over Lake Taneycomo. American Revolutionary reenact-ors were also on hand to help celebrate America’s Independence Day. Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow and Jeff Long, Branson Tri-Lakes News print sales, were on hand to enjoy the festivities with their families.
Rockaway Beach hosted its 58th Annual Rockin’ Rockaway Beach 4th of July Celebration, on Monday, July 4. The celebration started at noon with vendors lining the streets of downtown Rockaway Beach. The fireworks lit up the night sky.
Hollister held the last remaining hand-lit municipality fireworks display in Missouri on Monday, July 4. The 69th Annual Hollister Fireworks display featured $12,000 worth of fireworks. For the first time in the city’s history, the fireworks were purchased entirely through the annual donation campaign. Families from all over the community and all over the country, came out to downtown Hollister to watch as members of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District shot off the choreographed display from up on the hill. The firefighters also provided food at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park during the day before the fireworks were set off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.