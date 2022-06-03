The city of Branson received a refund of more than 10% on the city’s compensation insurance from Missouri Employers Mutual after hitting a target goal.
According to HR Director Jan Fischer, the city’s loss ratio over a three year period, which is calculated by dividing total losses by the paid premium, was less than 50% of the premiums paid by the city. Staying below 50% is a qualifying factor for the refund, called a “safety dividend.”
The city was presented a check by Connell Insurance for $48,969.40 at the May 24, 2022 Board of Alderman meeting.
“The board has funded safety positions in the human resources department with a big focus on safety for a number of years,” Fischer said at the meeting. “Now, it’s paying big dividends.”
Fischer told Branson Tri-Lakes News safety points are earned by the city when a safety consultant from Missouri Employers Mutual verifies the effectiveness of certain safety programs. The programs have resulted in a lower amount of workers’ compensation claims during the last few years.
“Most importantly,” Fischer said. “Our safety programs help employees to go home safe each day.”
Mayor Larry Milton praised the efforts of the HR department which resulted in the refund.
“I appreciate it and the board appreciates it,” Milton said. “It is a direct reflection of our hiring a risk manager, a direct result.”
The refund was for premiums paid in the 2021-2022 plan year.
