Dakota Levi Woodward Mugshot.jpg

Dakota Woodward is facing three charges related to a stabbing incident in Branson.

 Courtesy Taney County Jail

A Branson man has been formally charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Penleigh in Branson.

Dakota Levi Woodward is facing charges of 2nd Degree Felony Assault, 1st Degree Harassment, and Resisting or Interfering with an Arrest for a Felony. All three charges are felonies, and he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

