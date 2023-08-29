A Branson man has been formally charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Penleigh in Branson.
Dakota Levi Woodward is facing charges of 2nd Degree Felony Assault, 1st Degree Harassment, and Resisting or Interfering with an Arrest for a Felony. All three charges are felonies, and he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
According to court documents, Branson police were dispatched on a call for service related to an assault. When they arrived on the scene, the male suspect fled police into a nearby woodline. The subject, later identified as Dakota Woodward, was located in a nearby apartment after a search and apprehended without incident.
The victim told an officer, Woodward became angry after a psychotic episode and threatened to kill her with a knife. She said Woodward held her down and stabbed her in the left arm with the knife. Officers noted three wounds on her left arm.
Officers then found an 8-inch serrated, fixed-blade knife in the apartment with wet blood consistent with the depth and length of wounds on the victim.
After being given his Miranda warning, Woodward admitted he became angry after suspecting the victim was communicating with a former prison associate Woodward disliked and he became “verbally aggressive.” He said he jabbed the victim with the knife; officers asked if he stabbed her and Woodward reiterated he just “jabbed” her. He also admitted fleeing because he knew he would be arrested for stabbing the victim.
The victim was considered a special victim under Missouri law because of an amputation to her left arm which left her unable to complete a written statement about the incident and was a likely factor in not being able to defend herself from Woodward’s alleged assault.
The victim also told police she felt afraid for her life during the incident and Woodward admitted he was trying to cause emotional distress to the victim.
Woodward is in the Taney County Jail without bond.
