Branson Public Schools is reminding parents of the free school lunches paid for by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30, 2022.
School lunches will again be charged to students unless they qualify for free lunches based on their family’s income.
Branson school officials are encouraging families who need assistance paying for school lunches to apply for the free and reduced lunch program because the program also approves families for other kinds of economic benefits.
Students who qualify for the program, not only will obtain nutritious meals, but they will be eligible for programs to provide discounted tuition and application fees for colleges or tech schools, discounted fees for athletics, discounts on certain health care options, and discounted fees on academic tests.
The families of students on free and reduced lunch within the last 12 months also qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program which allows $30 a month toward internet service for the student’s home, and a one-time $100 credit toward a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.
More information and applications are available on the Branson Public Schools’ website under nutrition services.
