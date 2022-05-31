The Skaggs Foundation announced a new initiative aimed at helping patients of the Simmering Center.
The Health Recovery Initiative aims to help provide center clients with over-the-counter medications they might not be able to afford while receiving treatment. The grant will provide access to items like Tylenol, Orajel, and prescription medications prescribed by a patient’s provider.
“This project provides a holistic approach to recovery by not only helping with an individual’s addiction recovery, but by helping with their health, wellness and mental well-being,” Kim Phillips of Simmering Center said in a statement. “It’s a simple project which is providing clients with a greater chance of success in maintaining abstinence from alcohol and other drugs.”
Garrett Rose, a client of the Simmering Center, who recently was released from prison and is rebuilding his life, said he has long-term pain because of a car accident.
“I often, out of nowhere, get recurring headaches and I also have dental pain,” Rose said. “My headaches can be crippling. I didn’t even own a toothbrush or socks when I arrived (to Simmering Center.) The ability to have access to non-narcotic pain meds is such a blessing to me.”
Rose credits the Simmering Center with helping him get on his feet.
“The medication assistance has been paramount in helping me function as I strive forward in this healthy community,” Rose said.
More information about the Simmering Center can be found at simmeringcenter.org, and information about Skaggs Foundation grants can be found at skaggsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.