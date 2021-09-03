Springfield area state senator Eric Burlison has announced he will be running for the 7th congressional seat currently held by Rep. Billy Long, which covers Taney and Stone counties.
Burlison, a Republican, made the announcement he was running Wednesday, Sept. 1, on 93.3 FM/560 AM KWTO’s “Wake Up Springfield with Tim Jones” show, where he said the country’s current political climate and economic issues were reasons for him to run.
“We’ve never had this country in a more difficult, challenging state,” Burlison said during the broadcast. “Never been more lost than we are now. We have someone at the wheel who is totally sleepy, completely negligent, and needs to be removed. And his backup is Nancy Pelosi, right? He’s the guy asking her for navigation.
“The first thing we need to do is elect some good, solid red Republicans who will flip the House and fire Nancy Pelosi or put her in the corner where she can’t do anything. And then start taking control of what the legislature does, which is the purse, and stop some of this frivolous spending going on and get our fiscal house in order.”
The 44-year-old Burlison has been serving in elected office since 2008, when he was elected to replace term-limited B.J. Marsh in the Missouri state house’s 136th district. He was reelected three times, including unopposed in his last race, before running for the 20th district state senate seat in 2018.
Burlison said his true conservative credentials will be a factor in the race.
“I’m really confident in my voting record and the things I’ve passed,” Burlison said. “It’s difficult to be a true conservative in your vote. It’s very easy to say I’m going to run and be a conservative. People are going to use the word conservative so much you’re going to be sick of it. But it will be like the Princess Bride guy saying ‘inconceivable!’ A lot of people say the word ‘conservative’ but they don’t really know what it means.”
Burlison added he feels in the current social media and mass media atmosphere, it’s not easy for someone to maintain a true conservative voting record.
“It means saying no to special interest groups,” Burlison said. “My record with groups like CPAC, I have a 97.6% lifetime [conservative voting] rating, which I think is the highest in history of the state of Missouri next to John Ashcroft.
“I have a 100% lifetime rating with Club for Growth, I think it’s 100% with Americans for Prosperity and groups like that. So I encourage people, when you hear people are running for office, look up their ratings from these independent groups. Also look at what they’ve accomplished.”
Burlison is the third candidate to declare for the race. Dr. Sam Alexander, a Springfield area emergency room physician, announced his intention to run in early August. State Senator Mike Moon announced his intention to run on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.