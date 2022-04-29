College of the Ozarks has been ranked No. 1 in the 2022 Best Christian Colleges and Universities list compiled by College Consensus.
College Consensus is a unique college ranking and review aggregator combining top publisher rankings and student reviews, according to a press release from C of O. The college also ranked as the No. 9 Best Colleges and Universities in the Midwest, No. 14 Best Small Colleges, and No. 33 Best Private Colleges & Universities.
According to College Consensus, “Small and large, Christian colleges run the gamut, including schools rooted in the liberal arts, universities focused on research and professional education, and colleges dedicated to building an ethical, service-oriented workforce.”
“College of the Ozarks is a unique institution, where students work for their education, graduating debt-free,” Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman said. “The college appreciates earning recognition from College Consensus, especially since it reflects the hard work of faculty, staff, and students at Hard Work U.”
According to their website, by combining the results of the most reputable college ranking publishers and thousands of real student reviews from around the web, College Consensus provides a comprehensive ranking of a school’s reputation and quality.
To view the 2022 ranking, visit www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-christian-colleges/.
