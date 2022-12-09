The Branson Chorale will be hosting their annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11.
“Christmas with the Chorale” will take place at Victor Baptist Church, 1115 Victor Church Rd. in Branson, with a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. The main concert will begin around 7 p.m. with a theme of “What Child Is This?”
“The Chorale starts practicing for the Christmas concert in August,” Director Kyle Deaton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Christmas music has always been my favorite and getting to direct a big choir singing their hearts out is one of the most rewarding things I get to do all year! And when you add in an orchestra the feeling is just indescribable. This concert will lift your spirits and truly set the tone for an amazing holiday season. The chorale works so hard and they are such an amazing group of people. I am blessed to be a part of this organization and I love watching them bless our community with their music!”
The pre-show event will feature interactive moments for attendees including sing-alongs to help guests get into the mood for the Christmas performance.
The Christmas with the Chorale show will also feature a variety of musical styles backed by a full orchestra. A kids choir will perform during the main performance.
The concert is free. For more information visit facebook.com/TheBransonChorale.
