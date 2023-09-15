Rose O'Neill Kewpie Dolls 1.jpg

Kewpie dolls from around the world on display at the Rose O’Neill Fine Art Gallery.

 Photo by Jason Wert

The creator of the Kewpie Doll has been posthumously given one of the biggest awards possible for a toy designer.

Rose O’Neill has been inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame with the 2024 class of inductees.

Rose O'Neill Kewpie Dolls 3.jpg

Kewpie dolls are on display at the Rose O’Neill Fine Art Gallery in Walnut Shade.
Rose O'Neill Kewpie Dolls 2.jpg

Rose O'Neill Daughters of the American Revolution.jpg

A medal awarded to Rose O’Neill from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

