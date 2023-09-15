The creator of the Kewpie Doll has been posthumously given one of the biggest awards possible for a toy designer.
Rose O’Neill has been inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame with the 2024 class of inductees.
“We didn’t even know it was taking place,” Connie Pritchard of the Bonniebrook Historical Society told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I caught it by accident! Somebody on Instagram posted about it!”
She added it was the second time the nonprofit group which operates Rose O’Neill’s Fine Art Gallery, Museum, and Homestead have been surprised by an honor for O’Neill.
“When she was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Industry Hall of Fame last year we found out about by accident,” Pritchard said. “Isn’t that amazing?”
The Toy Industry Hall of Fame was founded in 1984 with a goal of recognizing people “behind the power of play” and the toys created by those people which brought joy to millions of people. Inductees include both toy designers/creators and toy retailers who made the products available to the masses.
The induction of O’Neill mentions not only her designing of the Kewpie Doll, but all of her accomplishments. She was the first woman in the United States to publish a comic strip, and was the only woman to write for a humor magazine from 1897 to 1903. She invented Kewpie dolls in 1909, and became a millionaire.
“She gave away much of her millions,” Pritchard said. “She was very generous with causes that meant things to her and she enjoyed helping people who were in need.”
She was also a key figure in the women’s suffrage movement, creating special illustrations and posters for the movement, while participating in marches and giving speeches.
A large number of Kewpie dolls, along with Rose’s other artwork, and her productions to help the women’s suffrage movement, can be seen inside the Fine Art Museum at Bonniebrook, 485 Rose O’Neill Road in Walnut Shade. The museum, re-created Bonniebrook home, walking trails, and sculpture gardens are open to the public from April 1 through Oct. 31, on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last tour of the property at 2:30 p.m. daily.
