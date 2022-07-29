Cox Medical Center Branson is partnering with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to provide free screening mammograms.
The free mammogram clinic will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Women’s Center, located on the 4th floor of the Outpatient Center.
Women must be at least 40 years of age, have no insurance or not enough insurance, and have no current breast health concerns.
While the clinic is free, appointments will be required as space will be limited. Register by calling Jana at 417-348-8796.
More information can be found on the Cox Medical Center Branson Facebook page.
