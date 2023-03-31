Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a man in Hollister on March 25, 2023.
Joshua Patton and Aivyn Parker are both facing a count of second degree kidnapping, while Parker is also facing a charge of fourth degree assault. If convicted on the kidnapping charge, each could face up to seven years in state prison.
According to court documents, the Hollister police department received a call about a possible kidnapping. An officer was informed en route to the site of the alleged abduction to be looking for a 2015 Chevy Cruze in a dark color which was seen on Branson Landing Blvd. Dispatchers also said the victim had texted their partner he had been kidnapped and to call 911.
The caller to 911 was able to track the vehicle for law enforcement through an app on the victim’s phone.
The officer was informed the vehicle had turned onto southbound U.S. Highway 65 and had just passed the Hollister exit. The officer was given permission to pursue the vehicle outside of the Hollister city limits as the suspect vehicle made a U-turn at the intersection of State Highway 86 an U.S. 65.
The Hollister officer was able to make a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 65 and State Highway 265. Two officers then approached the suspect vehicle. After the first officer finished getting information on the passenger in the vehicle’s back seat, he noticed the male in the front passenger seat mouth the words “help me.”
The officer opened the man’s door and told him to step out of the vehicle, at which point the man quietly asked the officer to help him. The officer told the man to walk to a patrol vehicle with another officer, and then returned to his vehicle to relay information to dispatch.
When the officers then spoke with the victim, he said the alleged kidnapping took place after he went to help the suspects and a witness with a flat tire on their vehicle. One of the suspects threatened to fight the victim, the other suspect then told the victim he had to either drive them to Harrison, Arkansas or he would beat the victim and take his vehicle. He said while in the car one of the suspects hit him in the back of the head several times before he was able to text his girlfriend for help. He told the officers he wanted to press charges.
Dispatch then informed officers a warrant was active in Greene County for one of the suspects, who was then taken into custody. A Taney County Deputy who arrived on scene took the other suspect into custody.
Both Patton and Parker remain in the Taney County Jail as of press time. Neither had an attorney listed in Missouri CaseNet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.