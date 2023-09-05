Branson Tri-Lakes News
Saturday-Sunday-Monday; September 25,26,27 1999
It’s been nearly 10 years since the last national census and soon, Branson’s 3,706 population will change — but how much?
“I wouldn’t be ready to venture any guess — it would be like counting beans in a jar,” said Howard Boyd, chairman for the Census 2000 Complete Count Committee in Branson. “If we get 5,000 or more, which means we’re going to have to represent an increase of another 1,300 or so people, it’s going to throw us into the possibility of creating a charter for the city and gaining additional tax dollars from the state.”
The Complete Count Committee is a team of 10 area residents representing several facets of the Branson community, whose purpose isn’t to count, but to make sure everybody gets counted by the National Census Department.
“Our overall aim is to get as many people from within the city of Branson to complete their census forms at the appropriate time next year,” Boyd said. “In order to accomplish that, we need to bring about what some of the benefits are. There are a lot of people who don’t fill the forms out because they are afraid to — it’s fear of the government. But, this information is secure and won’t be available to anyone but that division of the government.”
Branson Mayor Lou Schaefer said political representation and federal funds rely heavily on the city’s population.
“The success of the 2000 census count in Branson is vitally important,” Schaefer said. “Not only does our community’s political representation in the U.S. Congress and Missouri Legislature rest on the census population totals, but large amounts of federal funds are returned to Branson each year based on census statistics. If everyone is not counted, it means our community may be shortchanged and we will not receive our fair share of these funds.”
According to Branson City Attorney Bob Handley, the city can chart its own future once it reaches a population of 5,000.
“Once you break 5,000, it will be possible for Branson to leave behind its fourth-class city status and assume all of the home-rule charter powers,” Handley said. “With the home-rule powers, you get to structure your city government in any way the people of Branson choose without being dictated to by fourth-class city standards.”
Census forms will be mailed to Branson residents after Jan. 1 and need to be filled out and sent back between April 1-15, Boyd said.
“The national office, working through regional offices, will see that forms be mailed out to every resident,” Boyd said. “In addition, blank forms will be available at local sites we’re establishing where we will have people ready to help fill out the forms. It’s a small form and doesn’t need much explanation, but we’ll be there to help. We have two major meetings coming up to finalize site locations, the amount of volunteer staff we need and to identify a specific budget for our operation.”
