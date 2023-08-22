A Branson man is in the Taney County Jail facing multiple child pornography charges.
Nicholas Dean Johnson, 39, is facing three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 2nd offense or more than 20 pictures/one film or videotape. If convicted on all three counts, Johnson could be facing up to 45 years in prison.
According to court documents, an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified about an online file sharing investigation being conducted by another investigator on the Freenet network. The second investigator had identified an IP address and Freenet Location ID requesting suspected child pornography files.
An IP address was tracked to an account holder using Suddenlink Communications, believed to be located in Taney County, Missouri. A search warrant was issued to Suddenlink’s parent company, CSC Holdings, LLC, who provided the information the subscriber was Johnson with an address in Branson.
A search warrant was executed at Johnson’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, where Johnson told police he had multiple laptops in his bedroom. When asked for the passcode for a computer on his bed, he refused to provide investigators with the information. He also told police no one else had access to the laptop, before exercising his rights and refusing to answer further questions.
One of the laptops retrieved in the search was a black and red MSI laptop containing multiple child pornography files.
Johnson was arrested and taken to the Taney County Jail on an investigative hold. He is currently being held in the Taney County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.