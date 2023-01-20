The struggle among airlines nationwide to keep pilots and flight crews is having a negative impact on the Branson Airport.
Officials with the airport confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Frontier Airlines will not be providing commercial service to Branson in 2023.
“At the moment we have no commercial service at the airport,” Branson Airport Executive Director Stan Field said.
Field said airlines are dealing with shortages in pilots and flight crews and each airline has been dealing with the problem in different ways. In the case of Frontier, they optimized their flight schedule, which had a negative impact on seasonal flight schedules.
“It had an impact on all of Frontier’s scheduling, but it had a significant impact on flights involving Denver,” Field said.
Field said the airport continues to see increasing traffic from private flights.
“We have a private flight schedule that is expanding at an impressive growth rate,” Field said.
Field said the airport will continue to seek commercial airline partnerships with a hope of resuming some commercial flights before the end of 2023.
Information about flights at Branson Airport can be found on their website, flybranson.com.
