Lakes Area Chamber Splash Awards 2022.jpg

The 2022 recipients of the Lake Splash awards. 

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce have opened up nominations for area categories for their annual Lake Splash dinner event. 

The Lake Splash event is an annual dinner with a live and silent auction. This year the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Chateau on the Lake. The Lake Splash features an awards ceremony celebrating area residents who make a difference in the area and honors the accomplishments of many area businesses over the last year. 

