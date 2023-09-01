The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce have opened up nominations for area categories for their annual Lake Splash dinner event.
The Lake Splash event is an annual dinner with a live and silent auction. This year the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Chateau on the Lake. The Lake Splash features an awards ceremony celebrating area residents who make a difference in the area and honors the accomplishments of many area businesses over the last year.
“Do you know an individual or business that is making a positive impact on the Table Rock Lake Community?,” states a news release from the chamber. “Nominations are now being sought for Guardian Award, Trailblazer Award, Business of the Year and Community Service Award.”
Award nominations will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. There are four categories for the awards.
The Guardian Award is an award given to a first responder, whether it be a law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic/EMT or 911 dispatcher, to recognize fearless and unselfish service in helping keep our community safe.
The Trailblazer Award is presented each year to an individual in the Table Rock Lake area who has forged the path for others in our community. This individual has demonstrated invaluable leadership either in business or community development in the past, for a minimum of 10 years ago, and influenced the community in a positive manner.
The Business of the Year award will be presented to a business in the Table Rock Lake area which has demonstrated outstanding customer service, a high-quality product or service, and a strong commitment to the community. Nominees must have been in business in the area for a minimum of one year.
The Community Service Award will be presented to an individual or an organization who, through unusual services and commitment, has improved one or more of the following characteristics of the community:
- educational opportunities
Any person or organization, excluding a member of the current TRL Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, an employee of the chamber, or an elected or appointed local, state, or governmental official, is eligible to receive the Community Service award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.