Southern Stone County Fire Protection District continues a holiday tradition to give residents a visual reminder to practice good fire safety.
In a Facebook post on the SSCFPD page, the department announced their red wreath tradition continues this year.
“Help keep our Christmas wreath red! This Holiday season the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is proud to announce a continuing holiday tradition,” the SSCFPD wrote on their post. “Starting Dec. 1st, we will be hanging a Christmas wreath at our Fire Station No. 1 on Highway 76 in Branson West. The wreath will be adorned with bright red Christmas lights to show our holiday spirit and our commitment to keeping our neighbors safe! The wreath will be a constant reminder for all of us to practice good fire safety during this holiday season. In the unfortunate event of a house fire in December we will replace one red bulb with one white bulb, so let’s do everything we can to keep our Christmas Wreath glowing red! Fire safety is our mission, and our number one priority is ensuring our communities and our neighbors have a safe and enjoyable holiday season!”
The SSCFPD has hung the wreath for a few years to help promote fire safety.
“This is our third year with this tradition. It’s about uniting the community during the holidays through fire prevention and fire safety,” Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Fire Inspector Lt. Dylan Honea said.
The SSCFPD gave residents tips on how to keep families and homes safe this holiday season.
- Do not leave kitchen fires unattended. “Play it Safer, and Bake it Later”
- Remember if you are frying a turkey, that you are not frying it on a wood deck, in the garage, or close to an overhang.
- Be cautious of overloaded electric circuits when decorating your homes with Christmas decorations.
- If you have a chimney, be sure that it is cleaned and the protective screens are in place.
The post also reminded citizens the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes.
“Most importantly, make sure you have plenty of working smoke detectors that give early warnings to smoke and fire in the home,” the post stated. “This, in combination with sleeping with bedroom doors closed, saves lives! Let’s make this the safest and most memorable holiday season yet! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.”
As of Dec. 5, the wreath has not had a light changed, according to Honea.
