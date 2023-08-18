Two Stone County marinas are now under new ownership.
TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company, recently announced the acquisition of two marinas located on Table Rock Lake: The Cape Fair Marina and Hideaway Marina in Galena. The marinas sit on 29 acres and offer boat storage, boat rentals, fuel, retail and a restaurant for visitors of the lake to enjoy. These acquisitions mark the first for TopSide Marinas in Missouri and the Ozarks.
Cape Fair Marina is located on the James River Arm of Table Rock Lake in Cape Fair. It is home to not only rentals and lake recreations, but Stuffed & Pressed; a restaurant offering good food lakeside with indoor and outdoor seating and live music.
Hideaway Marina is the oldest marina on Table Rock Lake. It was established in 1958.
The two marinas offer a total of 450 wet slips and a fleet of 20 rental boats. The marinas also offer a wide selection of boat rentals including fishing boats, pontoons, tritoons and ski boats.
“Fifteen years ago, we bought Hideaway and Cape Fair Marinas; we have spent those years developing them into the two nicest marinas on Table Rock Lake. Our family has been coming down to this lake for 50 years and we are very proud of the expansion and improvements made over the years,” Hideaway and Cape Fair Marinas Former Owner Scott Raridon Sr. said in a press release. “We always knew we would sell them at some point and wanted to make sure we found a company that would keep the family feel we created. We believe TopSide Marinas is just that company. We want to say thank you to everyone on the James River Arm in Table Rock Lake that has supported us over the years.”
The marinas enjoy high demand year-round with visitors coming to enjoy Table Rock Lake’s more than 800 miles of shoreline.
“We are thrilled to acquire two marinas in one of the most popular family destinations in the country,” TopSide Marinas Director of Investments Thomas Joy said. “Cape Fair Marina and Hideaway Marina are located in one of the most unique places to visit and they are sure to be some of our busiest marinas in TopSide Marinas’ portfolio.”
TopSide Marinas Regional Vice President of Operations Ryan Skiles said TopSide Marinas look forward to continuing the service of the marinas, while hoping to build up the area’s reputation as a lakeside destination.
“The marinas’ proximity to Branson offers a close, convenient and familiar experience for boaters, but are just far enough away from the entertainment district providing a quiet, relaxing environment,” Skiles said. “We look forward to providing high-quality service to boaters while building upon the area’s reputation as a top lakeside destination and one of the favorite locations on the lake.”
TopSide Marinas is building its brand across the United States as it has acquired eight marinas in multiple states. TopSide Marinas is Texas-based, family-owned company which acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country.
To learn more about TopSide Marinas, visit www.topsidemarinas.com.
