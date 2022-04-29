The City of Branson has announced they have begun dye testing of city sewer lines.
The city’s utility department will be sending employees to the Hiawatha Heights area to start the process. Crews will start on Stanley Avenue. They will be wearing high-visibility vests, City of Branson shirts, and will also have photo identification for residents who request to see them.
Staff will not have to enter a residence if the property has an outside cleanout.
If a property does not have that access, a utility member will need access to a residence to place dye in the interior sewer line. Utility department staff will attempt to contact residents by phone to gain access to the home for the dye testing.
The dye is non-staining and water soluble. It will be placed in a drain or flushed into the system with water. The infrastructure is then checked for traces of the dyed water.
The testing will continue into the summer, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone with questions should contact the City of Branson Utilities Department at 417-243-2731.
