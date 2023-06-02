The Bungalows at Branson Meadows assisted living home had back-to-back triple digit birthday celebrations to kick off their Memorial Day weekend, with both of the centenarians having a connection to service to our country.
Marion Rippee reached the century mark on Thursday, May 25.
Rippee grew up on a cattle farm and remembered being afraid of the cattle.
“They didn’t know it, but I was scared to death of the cattle!” she said.
Rippee said she still had to work the farm and didn’t have a choice despite being afraid of the animals.
Rippee’s husband Norman was a POW in Germany for almost a year before the two met and married. She said her husband was fortunate in the sense he was only in a camp for a year because many of the German POWs were in camps for up to six years.
“He wouldn’t talk about it,” Rippee said. “It was a long time before he would talk about it. There was something about him which was kind of eerie, and there was something I couldn’t put my finger on. He finally told me he was a POW, but he didn’t want to talk about it, because he said it was the saddest time of his life.”
The couple was married 37 years.
She served ex-POWs after the war in helping them get the benefits they deserved.
“When I met my husband, I realized these men weren’t getting anything from the government,” Rippee said. “And I know those men had been through quite a bit. A good friend in St. Louis worked for the VA and he was really helpful for us. He was about to retire, and I didn’t know this, but we worked together and my guy’s claims went right through. I think he just was tired of watching the VA torture these guys any longer and would push my guys right through.”
She said he was really for making sure the men received the disability they deserved.
“I stopped counting when I got to 100,” Rippee said. “I would say that 95% of those men I helped over the years received 100% disability benefits. I was fortunate to have people at the VA in St. Louis on the side of the veteran, and that doesn’t happen too often.”
Her advice on life?
“Always tell the truth,” Rippee said. “No matter what, tell the truth.”
She also shared wisdom from her mother she held to during her life.
“Remember well, and bear in mind, a good true friend is hard to find,” she said. “But when you find one good and true, do not change the old one for the new.”
The following day, a man in the opposite wing of the home marked another milestone year of life. Lou Unfried turned 102 years old on Friday, May 26.
“I’m Lou, and I’m plain, and I say what I’m thinkin’!” he warned Branson Tri-Lakes News when asked for an interview.
Unfried, a World War II veteran with the Army Air Corps, flew B-29 bombers over Japan and was stationed in Guam, but he had signed up for another purpose.
“I signed up to be a fighter pilot,” Unfried said. “This Colonel comes by and he pushes me in the chest and darn near knocks me down. He said ‘What do you mean you want to be a fighter pilot? We know you worked for (aviation company) Glenn L. Martin and you ran two assembly lines and you’re an engineer!’”
He said he told his superior officer he didn’t tell anyone about his aviation experience because he wanted to be a fighter pilot, he was told he was going to be an aviation engineer on B-29s because they had planes sitting on the ground due to a lack of qualified engineers.
“Bang! That was it,” Unfried said. “I was a B-29 engineer.”
He said he was sent to an airfield in Ohio where they flew Piper Cub aircraft for training.
The pilots would follow the same pattern every day, taking off, making a square, and then landing. One day, Unfried decided he didn’t want to do the same thing and decided to fly in the direction opposite of their normal pattern and fly over Cincinnati.
“You don’t know how fate screws you,” Unfried said. “I came in the bus from our place and I fell asleep. I woke up hearing ‘Unfried to the flight line! Get up here you’re backing up the works!’ The first thing you do is go to the gas pumps and fill up the plane. I skipped it because I backed everything up and they were on me to get going.
“The very same day the devil possessed me. I said ‘I’m gonna fly up and see Cincinnati.’ Long story short, I ran out of gas and landed on a golf course. It wasn’t a flat course, either. It had a lot of hills. When they picked me up they asked how I was able to actually land on those hills and I said ‘A lot of prayer, man, a lot of prayer.’”
Unfried served four and half years in the service. He didn’t renew because his wife asked him not to serve another term.
“I was asked to go to China and be in charge of the B-29s there,” Unfried said. “They wanted to monitor Japan and the B-29s were the only planes which had the range to do what they needed to do. But my wife said she didn’t want to live in China.”
He worked in engineering and business following his Army career.
Lou’s life advice reminded younger folks, especially those leaving high school into a career field, to focus on their foundation.
“Don’t neglect your training because it will set the pattern for the rest of your life,” Unfried said. “You can either quit, and be a street bum for the rest of your life, or you can be educated where you can eventually own a business, have a family, and be proud of it. Don’t be afraid of hard work.”
Unfried and his wife Sue have been married for 75 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.