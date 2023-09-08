Branson Public Schools announced the dates for their first round of Conscious Parenting classes for the 2023-2024 school year.
The first set of classes will take place beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will continue on Tuesday nights through Oct. 10. The classes will take place at Cedar Ridge Primary, 402 Cedar Ridge Drive, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
The classes are designed to help adults teach children to be successful in developing positive social and emotional skills along with self-regulation tools. The class focuses on safety, connection, and problem-solving tools.
The workshop is free of charge for district parents, grandparents, and guardians.
Registration is required. Registration can be done via email at telschowd@branson.k12.mo.us or by calling 417-336-1887, extension 6326.
