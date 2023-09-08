The Hollister Band will host its 3rd Annual Car & Truck Show fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The fundraising event, sponsored by Tri-Lakes Rat Rods & Customs and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollister High School parking lot. Early bird entry fee is $25 and $30 on the day of the event. Pre-registration can be completed at www.hollisterchamber.net. Entry categories include Corvette, classic, 2000 & newer, custom, truck, UTV, motorcycle, and rust bucket.
New to this year’s event is the People’s Choice Award. On the day of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets which will be used to vote for their favorite vehicle. The vehicle with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. A ticket will be drawn from the winning vehicle and individuals who voted for the winning vehicle will have a chance to win the 50/50 raffle.
Hollister Band Director Nathan Spurling said the money raised from the fundraiser will be instrumental in providing invaluable resources for the band.
“These funds will help ensure that our students have the best tools to hone their musical skills and help cover essential costs such as transportation to competitions and performances,” Spurling said. “This means that our students can focus on their music and growth without worrying about the financial burden of participating in events that enrich their musical experience and build their confidence.”
Various sponsorship opportunities are available including, Presenting Sponsor (one only for $1,000), Best in Show Sponsor ($500), Chrome Sponsor ($300), and Burning Rubber Sponsor ($150). Sponsorships can also be completed at www.hollisterchamber.net or by emailing director@hollisterchamber.net or timconnell20@gmail.com. Donations are also being sought for silent auction items and concession stand items.
Band Booster Fundraising Chair Tim Connell said the Car & Truck Show is a substantial fundraiser for the band program.
“As a booster club, our goal is to pool our efforts into one big fundraiser that enables us to streamline our resources and amplify our results, instead of dispersing our limited time and energy over multiple events, and continually asking our community to give,” Connell said.
The following is a schedule of events for the event.
- Car Entry Opens for Pre-Registered Vehicles: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- Car Entry Registration Opens: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Car Show Opens to Public: 11 a.m.
- Entertainment Performance TBD: 11:30 a.m.
- Entertainment Performance TBD: 12 p.m.
- Entertainment Performance TBD: 12:30 p.m.
- Entertainment Performance TBD: 1 p.m.
- People’s Choice Voting Closes (50/50): 1:30 p.m.
- Silent Auction Closes: 1:45 p.m.
- HHS Band Performs: 2 p.m.
- Awards & Presentations: 2:15 p.m.
- Distribution of Auction Items: 2:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.