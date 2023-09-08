Hollister Band Car Show.jpg

The Hollister Band will host its 3rd Annual Car & Truck Show fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23.

 Chris Carlson

The fundraising event, sponsored by Tri-Lakes Rat Rods & Customs and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollister High School parking lot. Early bird entry fee is $25 and $30 on the day of the event. Pre-registration can be completed at www.hollisterchamber.net. Entry categories include Corvette, classic, 2000 & newer, custom, truck, UTV, motorcycle, and rust bucket.

