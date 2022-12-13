Branson School District announced three people have been named the Pirate Proud honorees for the month of December.
The district’s Pirate Proud award honors excellence among district staff like bus drivers, school nurses, custodians, and more.
December’s award winners are bus drivers Jimmie Wilson, Michael Cole, and John Jackson.
The three were nominated by parents, students, and fellow staff members for their dedication to the kids.
“These drivers are welcoming, encouraging and always greet students and staff with a smile - and sometimes a joke!” Transportation Director Rob Watson said.
Wilson has been with the district for nine years, Cole for six and Jackson is in his first year with the district.
Parents, students, and community members can nominate someone for the Pirate Proud award on the district website, branson.k12.mo.us.
