Despite pressure from longtime supporters to take a shot at higher office, the state representative from the Branson area said he’s going to pursue a third term in the State House.
Rep. Brian Seitz announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, he will seek another term serving the 156th House District. Seitz has held the seat since 2020.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Taney County throughout these past three years,” Seitz said in a press statement. “I am announcing my run for re-election to continue my mission of defending our core conservative values and fighting for the people of southwest Missouri. I have proven my dedication to keeping Missourians free, and being a voice for those who don’t feel heard, and I hope the voters will recognize that and choose to keep me in office for another term to fight for them.”
Seitz became the chairman of the House Special Committee on Tourism during his second term, along with service on the Crime Prevention and Public Safety, Healthcare Reform, and Veterans committees. If re-elected, he would be expected to continue in some kind of chairmanship position.
“During my second term in the Legislature, I have focused most of my efforts on supporting and passing legislation that would benefit the citizens of the 156th District,” Seitz said. “I have been an outspoken voice for an area of our state that is often forgotten in Jefferson City, and I have made sure that the citizens of southwest Missouri don’t just have a seat at the table, but decision making power when it comes to the issues that affect us the most. I have been a strong, unflinching fighter for the citizens I represent, and will continue to provide the same strong representation should the voters choose to elect me for a third term in the House next year.”
Seitz had been under pressure from supporters and donors to make a primary challenge against State Senator Karla Eslinger.
“I had a number of individuals and groups reach out to me asking if I would consider a run for the Senate,” Seitz said. “When praying about that decision, I wanted to be sure I was going to be in a position to positively affect the constituents I serve. After much consideration, I decided that a third term in the House would provide a larger benefit than a run for Senate, and I’m excited to get to work full speed ahead on the re-election effort before and after the upcoming legislative session this spring.”
Seitz, the manager of Splash Car Wash in Branson, is the father of three and grandfather of two. He says he will continue to focus on defending constitutional rights if elected to another term along with promotion of southwest Missouri.
“Our area is billed as the ‘Live Entertainment Capital of the World’ so it only makes sense to have a representative who is a vocal spokesperson for our values and beliefs in the State Capitol,” Seitz said. “I have become a very effective member of the House, having had a hand in the passage of multiple pieces of important legislation, and I cannot wait to get back to work.”
Seitz’ legislative office can be reached at 573-751-1309 or by email at Brian.Seitz@house.mo.gov.
