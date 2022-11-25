The cafeteria of the Reeds Spring Intermediate School was packed with friends and neighbors for the 2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal.
Hundreds of people flowed through the room enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. An entire table was dedicated to a variety of desserts including pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, with some sugar-free options \ to give everyone a chance for a Thanksgiving treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.