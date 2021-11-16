The Branson Airport is going to be looking for a new leader.
Jeffrey Bourk, who has served as the executive director of the Branson Airport for 14 years, is leaving for the East Coast. Bourk was named the Airport Director for the Wilmington International Airport. The New Hanover County Airport Authority Board made the announcement on Nov. 4, of their unanimous vote for Bourk.
“We received 107 applications after a nationwide search, and Mr. Bourk stood out to all of us with his 25 years in airport business and operations management, the transformative business development initiatives he has led that have positioned airports for growth, and the way he has consistently brought new fixed base operators and new airlines to airports,” Airport Authority Chairman Donna Girardot said in a press release. “He has a strong network of industry partners and has been a private pilot for over 30 years, which will help support and advance our partnerships with the General Aviation community. He has a proven track record of working with economic development partners that will help grow our business park, and he is skilled in team building and fostering a caring and motivated culture. The Airport Authority members all feel that Mr. Bourk’s strategic approach, new synergy, and career aviation knowledge will help ILM grow to heightened levels of excellence and we look forward to working with him.”
Bourk was hired on an initial six-month contract starting Jan. 3, with an additional four year option that must be approved by a majority vote of the Airport Authority Board. He comes on board as the airport is opening a newly renovated and expanded terminal.
“I am excited for this new opportunity to move my family to Wilmington, to get to know the community and serve in this role as Airport Director with the great team ILM has in place,” Bourk said in the release. “The airport is experiencing a lot of exciting new changes, with the terminal expansion, increased activity in the business park, and the addition of several new, non-stop flights. I look forward to creating and implementing strategic air service development and business park plans ensuring ILM contributes the maximum economic impact to the region, bringing in additional flights, and ensuring our business operations align with sustainable growth to provide high-quality service for residents and visitors.”
Prior to coming to Branson, Bourk worked as the Assistant Airport Manager for Portland International Jetport in Maine; in operations management for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at Teterboro Airport; and in operations at White Plains Airport.
