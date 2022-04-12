The sex crimes trial of a Ridgedale man took an unexpected twist when prosecutors announced they have been made aware of more victims.
Cody Ryan Maberry had been charged with multiple child sex crimes related to encounters with victims under 18. The case was moved from Taney to Christian County on a change of venue motion and was scheduled for a disposition hearing in June. Now, Taney County prosecutors have dropped all of those charges and refiled the case in Taney County.
Prosecutors did not reveal the number of new victims, only stating investigators found more indications of alleged criminal activity. Maberry now faces 14 sex crime charges, including Rape and Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child.
If convicted on several of the charges, Maberry could face life in prison.
Prosecutors claim in probable cause statements Maberry attempted multiple times to engage in sexual behavior with underage girls.
In the first of several documents, investigators allege a woman came forward reporting her daughter told her about Maberry sexuallly abusing her six years earlier when the girl was 10-years-old. The mother described the acts to investigators, and said her daughter kept telling Maberry to stop but he refused to listen.
She said Maberry then threatened her daughter, saying he would “whoop her butt” if she told anyone about what happened.
Investigators then spoke to the victim at the Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center. The victim said Maberry would come to her home with his mother because her parents and Maberry’s mother played cards together. She said over the course of about a year while their parents played cards, Maberry would isolate and abuse her.
In the second document, investigators conducted an interview at the Child Advocacy Center with a victim who was 13-years-old at the time of the incidents. She showed investigators messages which took place between April and June of 2020 where Maberry had asked her for sex, nude pictures and videos. She said she sent multiple photos to him via the app Snapchat. She said they engaged in sex one time at a location in Branson in July 2020.
Investigators say Maberry, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, told the girl he would hurt her or her niece if she told anyone about the pictures or their encounter.
One victim told investigators they were 14 or 15 when they were first approached by Maberry in 2020 on Facebook. She told investigators she informed Maberry she was only 14 years old but he still asked her to sell him nude photos. She said she told him no and blocked his account. The victim said Maberry had done this with her two more times, and provided investigators with screenshots of the conversation.
Another victim said when they were 14 or 15, they had sex with Maberry. She told investigators she really didn’t want to have sex with him, but he continually asked her for sex. She said he offered to pay for sex or nude photographs. Maberry allegedly abused her over a dozen times. The victim said he threatened to harm her younger brother if she did not do what he wanted from her, and even committed physical assault when she refused to have sex.
A victim said she met Maberry when she was 14-years-old through a mutual friend and they communicated through Facebook and Snapchat. She told investigators Maberry threatened to send the victim’s nude photos to other people, which she believes took place because she received messages from unknown phone numbers saying they had her photos and asking for more of them.
Investigators in their statements called Maberry a “danger to the community.”
Maberry does not have an attorney listed on Missouri CaseNet for the new charges.
