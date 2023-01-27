The Branson Board of Aldermen moved their regularly scheduled study session and meeting from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, because of the winter storm which struck Branson. The delay gives aldermen and the public an extra week to consider the items which would have been discussed on Jan. 24.
At the study session, the aldermen will be examining the 2023 draft marketing plan and proposed budget from the Branson Chamber of Commerce. The presentation to the board is scheduled to be performed by Chamber President and CEO Jason Outman.
The presentation will have an overall theme for the year of continuing to drive dynamic growth of visitation and revenue for the city.
The presentation should also include the chamber’s response to the city of Branson’s addendum to the marketing plan, which called for multiple items including promotion of businesses within the city of Branson; the inclusion of Ozark Mountain Christmas in all Christmas advertising for the city of Branson; and including “Faith, Family, and Flag” as part of the city’s appeals.
The study session portion of the meeting will not offer a chance for public comment or questions.
The regular meeting will cover a variety of topics and a presentation of the Branson Convention Center’s 2022 Year-End Report.
The center’s presentation will come from Sam Voisin, the center’s general manager, on behalf of ASM Global who has the contract to manage the facility.
The report is expected to show the economic impact on the community from 2022 events at the convention center will top $78 million.
The aldermen will have a first reading of an ordinance related to the 2023 Pay Matrix, which would define the pay structure for two new city positions and one previously approved director-level city position. The two new positions are administration specialist, which is designed to be a promotion position for a current city employee, and an accounting manager in the finance department.
The previously approved director-level position is a city communications director.
The agenda also includes multiple adjustments to the 2022 budget for items related to the police safety internal service funds, 76 CID fund, capital projects funds, and transportation fund.
The public will have the opportunity to comment on all the items on the agenda. A full agenda is available on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
