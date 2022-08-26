The Branson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to continue moving forward with the purchase of the White House Theater as the city’s new Public Safety Complex.
The aldermen’s vote comes after the conclusion of the Due Diligence period, where city staff and consultants evaluated the building to see if it would meet the needs of the city and if the structure itself was sound enough for the renovations necessary to house the Branson Police Department and other public safety units.
“We’ve done our due diligence and staff is recommending approval,” Branson Director of Public Engineering Keith Francis told the aldermen.
The city entered a sales agreement with Universal Entertainment, LLC, on July 1, 2022 for the White House Theater and the parking areas, totalling just over 11 acres of land total. A 60-day due diligence process was part of the agreement where the city contracted with architectural firm Hoeffer Welker, LLC to do a preliminary feasibility study of the structure. In addition, city staff performed an environmental assessment, roof analysis, asbestos survey, and a mold mitigation analysis.
City staff then worked with Hoeffer Welker to present the aldermen with a report showing the estimated costs for renovating the White House property versus building on the lot on Forsythe Road near the Tanger Outlet Mall. The overall cost for the White House renovation will be almost $6.3 million lower than the previously planned police headquarters while giving the department over 7,200 more square feet of space.
The overall White House complex will begin with 35,541 square feet being used for the public safety complex, but the building will also have 31,000 square feet of “white box space,” which essentially means large, empty rooms who have been fitted with plumbing, electrical outlets, sprinkler systems, which would be available for fast turnaround should the city want to expand the public safety space, create storage for city documents, or move a city department to the White House location.
The estimated costs to the White House complex would have a base cost of just over $7 million, FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment) would add just over another $1 million, and the design and contingency would be around $676,000, for a total overall cost with the $2.5 million in land and building acquisition costs added of just over $11.3 million.
The estimated costs to the Forsythe Rd. location included $12.7 million for the base cost, the same amount as the White House for FF&E, and $1.27 million in design and contingency. Factoring in the $946,300 cost for the 5 acres of land, the overall cost of the project would have been $15.98 million.
The Forsyth Rd. facility would have had a maximum space of 28,317 square feet.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews expressed his excitement over the new facility in response to a question from Alderman Cody Fenton.
“February 2018, I was sitting in a meeting in Arlington, Texas when I got the call and the job offer,” Matthews said. “I was told ‘Are you ready because you’re going to be building a building in the next two years.’ Well, we know that didn’t happen. You can look up the hallway and see a lot of employees up there.
“Since we started talking about the White House, there’s been energy downstairs in the police department. When we talk about promises and promises fulfilled, your vote tonight is going to make that Public Safety Tax come home to us. Our employees are going to be proud of a new home when this comes full circle in 18 to 24 months. I think it’s a great idea.”
Fenton said his biggest concern beyond cost was making sure the police department had what they needed in the new facility and he is in favor of the project because the chief and his staff are completely behind the project.
“The excitement that’s been around is just thrilling,” Alderman Marshall Howden said. “We said it was half the price, double the space, half the time, but it’s not even half the time. It could be five years sooner, a quarter of the time. It’s an incredible opportunity.”
Several aldermen and Mayor Larry Milton praised Alderman Ralph LeBlanc, who initiated the discussions to look into the White House as a potential site.
Matthews added the new facility will allow police and fire administrators to work together in the new facility, versus the original plan which would only have had police at the new headquarters location. The facility will also allow emergency management to take place from the White House location which will help enhance communication and emergency response in disaster situations.
Milton said while the vote taking place at the meeting was to buy the building, there will be many public meetings and opportunities for community input before the actual construction on the building, including what could be done with the remaining “white box” space.
“There’s enough land and building there to last the city for decades,” Milton said. “I’m anxious to get the public involved and see what their ideas are for the remaining space. This is a win-win situation.”
LeBlanc said he was looking for a great location because he knew the city was struggling to get recruits for the police department because of the lack of a quality police department headquarters and facility for police officers. He praised the city’s staff and public safety officers and firefighters who got behind the idea of using the White House as a home base.
“When visitors come here, they’ll know what we stand for, that level of character and quality throughout our city,” LeBlanc said.
Milton termed the vote as making history for Branson before the unanimous vote.
On social media, Milton stated the vote showed citizens of Branson the city’s commitment to spending the Public Safety Tax wisely and not rushing into a project.
“One of the key questions I’ve heard during my time on the board and now as your mayor is ‘What has been done with the Public Safety Sales Tax we voted on except for buying a sign?’” Mayor Larry Milton posted on social media. “The answer before last night was: not too much. Now you will see YOUR tax dollars at work in a way that saves money, saves time and gives our police officers a new home they can be proud to work in.”
No public hearings have been scheduled for feedback to the aldermen on possible uses for the additional space and land at the location.
