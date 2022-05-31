Hundreds of area residents came together at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 30, to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The Branson Veterans of America hosted the annual Memorial Day Tribute to “honor those who have faithfully defended our nation and preserved our freedom.”
“It’s a blessing to know so many people know what Memorial Day is all about,” Bob Sarver with Branson Veterans of America told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So many people get mixed up between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is the day we celebrate the fallen. I’m glad everybody is here.”
The ceremony featured a wreath laying ceremony where veterans laid a wreath for World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, the War on Terrorism, and all other American wars or conflicts. The veterans were accompanied by JROTC members, who helped lay the wreath, then saluted the fallen.
The keynote speaker was Major Dexter Judd, U.S. Army, Ret. He spoke about his platoon, who served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967.
“Everybody joined the unit at different times so we did not train as a unit,” Judd said. “We went in individually and hit the ground running. But from different backgrounds, it quickly became a brotherhood, with brutal on the ground training.”
Judd spoke about how they were all about teenagers when they came together and the impact their time in Vietnam had upon them including the loss of their brothers-in-arms.
“Each of these brothers can remember in exact detail, the day, the hour, the minute, the second, they saw the death of the brother they love,” Judd said. “They can recall with great detail all of the events of those days.”
He spoke of the other veterans in attendance who knew the same path.
Judd talked of the burdens not just on the soldiers; he also paid tribute to the mothers and wives of the soldiers.
Judd talked about how they prayed each day for the safe return of their loved one and feared the message they wouldn’t be coming home.
“The anguished fear of receiving a telegram or a military vehicle coming down the driveway is a burden too heavy to bear,” Judd said. “It’s a heart-breaking event when you are responsible for knocking on that mother’s door to deliver something she prayed so hard never to receive.”
He spoke of the mothers whose sons came home from war with wounds both mental and physical, and how they eventually lost their sons because of what happened overseas.
“Moms spent years trying to save them, only to watch them wither away,” Judd said. “Most of these moms died with a broken heart, not understanding why their children were taken away from them.”
In addition to Major Judd’s speech, the event included informational events to help those in attendance understand the significance of Memorial Day. The General Order which founded Memorial Day in 1886 was read, and BVA Director Lee Steveson explained to the crowd why the U.S. flag is folded 13 times when it’s taken down from display or given to the family of a fallen soldier. Marine veterans Jim Davis and Ken Ranger folded the flag in demonstration while Steveson gave his talk.
The ceremony featured local performers and pastors. Dave Hamner, world-renowned magician and area pastor, provided the invocation and benediction. Adrianna Fine from the Awesome 80s and Elvis: Story of a King shows at the Americana Theatre sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Jody Madaras, of the All Hands on Deck! show at the Dutton Family Theatre, spoke about the service of veterans and challenged those attending, especially the youth, to pick up the mantle of service from our veterans.
Youth from local schools also participated in the ceremony. The Air Force JROTC from Branson High School provided the Posting and Retiring of Colors, and School of the Ozarks students Mila and Mateo De La Vega lead those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.
State Representative Brian Seitz, who served in the Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was pleased to see so many young people in attendance.
“I think instilling the history of Memorial Day to our youth is extremely important,” Seitz said. “In the past, we had the MTV generation, we let our kids be raised by television and the school system. We need to show them why we pay tribute to our veterans. We need to show them the respect and honor due the American flag, and explain to them why we fly it here.”
Branson Veterans of America serves veterans of all branches throughout the region. You can find out more information about their services or membership by visiting www.bransonveteransofamerica.com.
