Members of the Branson High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter attended the national organization’s National Fall Leadership Conference Nov. 11 and 12 in Denver.
The convention at the Colorado Convention Center provided the students with opportunities to participate in multiple educational sessions, professional development workshops and career planning workshops.
Clara Dean, FBLA National Social Media Ambassador, and Reese Cornelison, Branson FBLA Vice President of Communications represented Branson High School at the conference.
“Dean and Cornelison learned that communication is the essential bridge that connects what you offer to the needs of others,” Branson High School FBLA Adviser Alisa Cornelison said in a statement.
The students took part in the “Can You Hear Me?” communication and culture leadership track. The workshops and classes in that program focused on learning all aspects of communication from where you communicate to how to get your team to speak the same language of your culture.
Dean was named to the national FBLA leadership position in October.
