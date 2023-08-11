Voters in the city of Branson gave overwhelming approval to a 3% sales tax on the purchase of recreational marijuana within the city limits.
The final vote was 1,230 yes votes to 366 no votes, a 77-23% voting margin.
“I am very happy to see this tax passed because I have firsthand experience, from my career in Colorado, what additional strains legalized marijuana put on law enforcement and first responders,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “For example, we know that the number of drivers operating vehicles while impaired by marijuana will increase greatly. I have already spoken to city leaders and they have agreed that these additional funds will go to Branson PD to assist with the increased workload we will encounter.”
Schmitt said initial plans have been made for projected funds from the tax.
“We plan to utilize these funds in three ways: increased traffic enforcement for people driving while impaired; educational resources for our employees to use to prevent abuse of illegal substances (especially for the youth); and increased manpower to handle the identification and investigation of illegal activities surrounding drugs,” he said.
Several citizens raised a concern that the ballot measure said the money would go into the general fund and be dedicated to public safety, meaning the board of aldermen could choose to take what would otherwise have gone to public safety and spend it in another city area. Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp says voters should not be concerned about it.
“Fund integrity has always been of the utmost importance to this board,” Stepp said. “Making sure dollars go for their intended and expressed purposes remains of great importance to all of Branson leadership.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
