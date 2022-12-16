Reeds Spring Elementary School will have a new principal for the 2023-2024 school year.
The current principal, Mrs. Karen Murray, is retiring at the end of this school year. Her replacement has been named. Mrs. Adria Simkins will take over as principal at Reeds Spring Primary School at the start of the next school year.
“Mrs. Simkins has been working and serving and leading with love for years,” Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said. “Without a shadow of a doubt, Adria is the right person for the job.”
Simkins has served in many capacities for the district over the years including as an instructional coach and as a classroom teacher. She is currently the assistant principal at the Reeds Spring Primary School.
“I started my career as a kindergarten teacher and my heart has always been with our youngest learners,” Simkins said. “Serving the Reeds Spring School District as the Primary School principal is such an honor for me. I love this community, I am passionate about the work our district is committed to, and I consider it a privilege to serve our youngest little Wolves!”
On July 1, 2023, Simkins will begin her new duties as principal.
