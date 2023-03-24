More than 5,000 student archers from 4th through 12th grade competed in the 2023 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program state championship tournament at the Branson Convention Center from March 15 through 17.
The tournament had a bullseye competition with 3,632 archers taking part, while 1,616 competed in the 3D tournament where the targets were 3D models of various animals.
“The turnout for MoNASP was fantastic as the program has grown in recent years,” MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver said in a statement. “We’re happy to see so many students excelling at the sport and seeing their confidence grow in their archery skills and in their schooling.”
The top 10 archers in each division, and the top 10 school teams, move on to the Eastern or Western NASP tournaments. The Eastern tournament will take place in Louisville, Kentucky in May, while the Western tournament will be in Sandy, Utah at the end of April.
Full tournament results are available at nasptournaments.org.
