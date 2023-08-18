RS New Teachers.jpg

Twenty-three new teachers have joined Reeds Spring Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

The Reeds Spring Wolves welcomes nearly two dozen new teachers to their pack for the 2023/2024 school year. 

The 23 new teachers this year went through a two-day orientation on Thursday. Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11, before all staff returned on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The following new teachers have been hired by the district:

 

Primary School:

Stacy DePriest

Alesia Pankovits

Jennifer Robinson

Susan Wilson

 

Elementary School:

Liz Enochs

David Sherer

 

Intermediate School:

Sydney Calzaretta

 

Middle School:

Ayshia Bettlach

Megan McGrath

Katie Wilson 

 

High School:

Stephana Bekebrede 

Rachel Claunch

Katie Clopton

Krista Gosch

Christopher Hall

Dane Horton

Parker Jackson

Matthew Kothe

Trish Marsh

Troy McPherson

Logan Powell

Joshua Reed

Ashley Shelton

 

Reeds Spring students will begin their school year on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

