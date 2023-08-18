The Reeds Spring Wolves welcomes nearly two dozen new teachers to their pack for the 2023/2024 school year.
The 23 new teachers this year went through a two-day orientation on Thursday. Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11, before all staff returned on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The following new teachers have been hired by the district:
Primary School:
Stacy DePriest
Alesia Pankovits
Jennifer Robinson
Susan Wilson
Elementary School:
Liz Enochs
David Sherer
Intermediate School:
Sydney Calzaretta
Middle School:
Ayshia Bettlach
Megan McGrath
Katie Wilson
High School:
Stephana Bekebrede
Rachel Claunch
Katie Clopton
Krista Gosch
Christopher Hall
Dane Horton
Parker Jackson
Matthew Kothe
Trish Marsh
Troy McPherson
Logan Powell
Joshua Reed
Ashley Shelton
Reeds Spring students will begin their school year on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
