The newest hotel option in Branson has opened up alongside Fall Creek on Highway 165.
The Ozarker Lodge, a specially designed boutique hotel, is aiming to provide an affordable authentic Ozarks experience for their guests, while also supplying unique amenities unavailable at most other hotels in the same price range.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests and locals to our re-envisioned and modern lodge that brings back the nostalgia of family road trips, the thrill of outdoor adventures, and the simple charm of an evening outdoors,” Founding Partner Jeremy Wells said. “From the very beginning, our locally-based team set out to highlight the best of Branson and the surrounding region and celebrate why so many of us are proud to call the Ozarks home.”
The lodge has a unique lobby area which not only provides guests with check-in services, it will double as a coffee house and wine bar, which is open to the public. The space, called Storeroom, will feature a floating indoor fireplace, a dining area, and a community pantry.
The coffee house/lobby area features products from other local establishments, including Kingdom Coffee, charcuterie boards from Terrell Creek Farm, and cinnamon rolls from Grandma Ruth’s. Locally sourced wines and local craft breweries will have their goods featured in the evenings at Storeroom.
“We had no idea our dream of being hotel owners, which seemed a distant aspiration just two years ago, would happen so soon,” Wells said at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the hotel. “And now here we are today celebrating our renovation and opening of this boutique hotel in our own backyard in the Ozarks.”
Wells and partner Dustin Myers are both Ozarks natives.
The facility will eventually include multiple other relaxation features like cedar soaking tubs placed along the Fall Creek.
The rooms have unique features to distinguish them from other hotel spaces in the community. Some rooms have bunk beds available to house six or more people and will have double bathrooms. Other rooms have a soaking tub in the main space, providing guests with the opportunity to share a soak in bath salts and other aromatherapy products specially created for the Ozarker Lodge. The Ozarker Master Suite offers guests a full kitchen.
More information about the hotel located at 995 Historic Highway 165 in Branson and for online reservations visit www.theozarkerlodge.com.
