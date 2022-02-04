Missouri State Senator Mike Moon led the charge in the state senate against Governor Mike Parson’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services, resulting in Don Kauerauf resigning from his position.
Moon filibustered Kauerauf’s nomination, spending almost three hours in total holding the Senate floor. Moon expressed concern about Kauerauf using the word “reeducate” regarding education on COVID-19 vaccines, his desire to see more Missourians vaccinated against the virus, and raised questions about actions Kauerauf’s wife had taken as a health official in Illinois.
Kauerauf was before the Senate after being appointed in September 2021 after the resignation of Randall Williams. The appointment of Kauerauf had to be approved by the Senate by Feb. 4, because the appointment was made while the legislature was out of session.
Moon’s actions on Tuesday, right before the capitol was closed due to severe weather, were among those which drew harsh criticism from the governor.
“The events that have transpired over the past few days surrounding Don’s Senate confirmation hearing are nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve,” Parson said in a statement. “I’ve been a conservative Republican my entire life and contrary to what some Senators believe, tarnishing a man’s character by feeding misinformation, repeating lies, and disgracing 35 years of public health experience is not what it means to be conservative.
“Don is a public health expert that is on record opposing masking requirements and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He is outspokenly pro-life and morally opposed to abortion. Missourians know that I share these beliefs and would not have nominated someone who does not share the same Christian values. Yet, Senators chose to believe baseless rumors and outright lies on social media rather than the facts in front of them.”.
Richard Moore, the general counsel for DHSS, was appointed to run the department while the governor evaluates new candidates.
Moon did not respond to a request for comment from the Branson Tri-Lakes News before publication.
