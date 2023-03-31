Reeds Spring School District will welcome a new principal for the 2023/2024 school year.
Brandon Weldy will join Reeds Spring High School as principal, starting in July. The current principal, Isaac Sooter will be leaving the district as he has taken a job in another district.
“Mr. Weldy is a student-centered leader with a huge servant’s heart,” Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said. “Those that work with him feel valued and heard. He will create excitement in the building, igniting learning and student engagement. He is a man of high integrity who will work to build relationships with students, staff, and parents.”
Weldy currently serves as the assistant principal at Nixa Junior High. He previously held positions in Republic and Ash Grove.
“I am incredibly humbled to be the new principal at Reeds Spring High School,” Weldy said. “The Reeds Spring School District has an outstanding reputation for academic excellence, a dedicated faculty and staff, and a vibrant student body. I am eager to become a part of this community and help shape the future of the high school!”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
